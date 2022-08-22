Reinsalu: eighth sanctions package should include full energy embargo

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Vikerraadio, that according to the proposal made by Estonia, the European Union's eighth package of sanctions against Russia should include a comprehensive energy embargo.

"We need to significantly raise the cost of aggression for the aggressor before winter. The seven packages so far have not been enough to pressure Putin into ending the war against Ukraine." Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu said that Estonia's proposals include a comprehensive embargo on energy, as well as new sanctions on certain categories of goods and individuals omitted from previous pacakges. Estonia is also aiming for the definitive separation of Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system, with Reinsalu adding that he would not go into further details fo the time being.

Estonia will also propose moves which would prevent Russian citizens from entering the EU.

"More than 10 million Russian citizens (currently) have the right to enter the EU," the Foreign Minister said. "Somebody has to take the first step, hopefully it will be possible to reach a pan-European agreement in some form."

Reinsalu said that Russia was counting on fatigue in Europe towards the war in Ukraine, testing to see whose willpower was stronger. "We have to say that this hope is misplaced. We are prepared to help Ukraine so much and pressure Russia to the extent that it will be forced to back down. It is important to show determination and will," Reinsalu said.

Speaking about the effect of the sanctions packages imposed by the EU on Russia so far, Reinsalu said that Russia was now in a difficult position, particularly when it comes to technology.

