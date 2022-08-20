Estonia officially proposes EU impose eighth Russian sanctions package

News
Urmas Reinsalu on a recent visit to Hostomel Airport and Chernobyl. August 2022.
Urmas Reinsalu on a recent visit to Hostomel Airport and Chernobyl. August 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia decided at this week's cabinet meeting to officially propose to the European Commission to impose the eighth sanctions package against Russia. Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) noted that it's crucial to expedite the adoption of the next sanctions package and continue raising the cost of Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine.

In the eighth sanctions package, Estonia wants to see the expansion of economic, energy and trade sanctions, as well as further individuals and entities added to the sanctions blacklist. Estonia also wants to see a considerable expansion of sanctions on Russian citizens' travel, according to a press release.

Reinsalu emphasized that Estonia is working toward a consensus throughout the Schengen area to impose additional sanctions on Russian citizens as Estonia already has.

"As foreign ministers, I call on other European governments to introduce additional domestic sanctions to stop the travel of nationals of the aggressor state Russia and work together toward closing the Schengen area to Russian citizens," the foreign minister said.

He noted that it's crucial to expedite the adoption of the next sanctions package to make the restrictive measures imposed on Russia more severe and efficient, as well as to systematically work to continue raising the cost of aggression for Russia.

Since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in February, Estonia and the EU have imposed increasing numbers of sanctions against Russia. Thus far, seven sanctions packages have been introduced aimed at paralyzing Russia's economy and making it impossible for it to finance Russia's war in Ukraine, the ministry said.

Beginning Thursday, August 18, Russian citizens holding a Schengen visa issued by Estonia for tourism, business, sports or culture are no longer able to enter the country.

The Schengen area currently includes 22 of 27 EU member states — Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden — as well as non-EU states Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The European microstates of Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City are likewise de facto members as they maintain open borders for passenger traffic with their neighbors France and Italy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:23

Estonia officially proposes EU impose eighth Russian sanctions package

19.08

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual former prime ministers meeting

19.08

Unemployment Insurance Fund board decides against tax increase

19.08

Estonian border guard: First day of Russian tourist visa ban was calm

19.08

Terje Talv: We need to generate more power than we consume

19.08

Electricity price to fall to €146 per MWh Saturday

19.08

Estonia's beach volleyball duo out in Munich round of 16

19.08

State to re-inter twenty-two Soviet-era military cemeteries

19.08

Perling: Eesti 200 and Parempoolsed very different Updated

19.08

Feuilleton: Brass tacks of electricity price formation

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

18.08

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

19.08

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual former prime ministers meeting

18.08

Cyberattacks against Estonia continue — RIA

19.08

State to re-inter twenty-two Soviet-era military cemeteries

19.08

Estonian border guard: First day of Russian tourist visa ban was calm

19.08

Professor Alar Konis: Estonia should leave the electricity exchange

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: