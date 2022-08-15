Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

Russian citizens holding a Schengen visa issued by Estonia for tourism, business, sports or culture will not be allowed to cross the border from August 18, the government confirmed on Monday.

Travelers who arrive at the Narva, Luhamaa or Koidula checkpoints will no longer be allowed to enter Estonia.

Russian nationals who have a visa issued by another member of the Schengen area or who are already in the Schengen area will still be able to enter Estonia.

Checks will be carried out by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

A number of exceptions are in place:

To visit a close relative who lives in Estonia and is an Estonian citizen or has a long-term residence permit;

Russian diplomats working in Estonia and their family members;

Staff working in the international transport of goods and passengers;

Individuals who are allowed entry based on European Union law;

People who Estonia considers eligible for a visa on humanitarian grounds.

Student sanctions updated

The government also updated the sanction imposed on Russian students last month.

As an exception, students from Russia who did not graduate in the normal period can apply for an extension of their residence permit for one year to allow them to complete their studies here.

An application must be submitted to the Police and Border Guard Board.



