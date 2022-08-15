Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

News
People at the Narva-1 border crossing checkpoint.
People at the Narva-1 border crossing checkpoint. Source: ERR
News

Russian citizens holding a Schengen visa issued by Estonia for tourism, business, sports or culture will not be allowed to cross the border from August 18, the government confirmed on Monday.

Travelers who arrive at the Narva, Luhamaa or Koidula checkpoints will no longer be allowed to enter Estonia. 

Russian nationals who have a visa issued by another member of the Schengen area or who are already in the Schengen area will still be able to enter Estonia.

Checks will be carried out by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

A number of exceptions are in place: 

  • To visit a close relative who lives in Estonia and is an Estonian citizen or has a long-term residence permit;
  • Russian diplomats working in Estonia and their family members;
  • Staff working in the international transport of goods and passengers;
  • Individuals who are allowed entry based on European Union law;
  • People who Estonia considers eligible for a visa on humanitarian grounds.

Student sanctions updated

The government also updated the sanction imposed on Russian students last month.

As an exception, students from Russia who did not graduate in the normal period can apply for an extension of their residence permit for one year to allow them to complete their studies here.

An application must be submitted to the Police and Border Guard Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:16

Land Board: July real estate transactions down 17 percent

13:09

Foreign intelligence chief to lead State Forest Management Center

12:58

Tallinner bit by viper blames untended green area

12:54

Narva Heritage Society against keeping relocated tank in Narva

12:48

Estonia win three medals at Euro offshore sailing championships in Norway

12:23

Sunflower fields in Viljandi County attracting local tourists

11:58

Estonian swimmer Zirk makes Euro semi-finals in Rome

11:51

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for making 'propaganda'

11:23

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

10:51

Estonia's liquidity reserve shrinks by €2.4 million in half a year

Watch again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: