Over 3,700 people attend Tartu's first Open House festival

News
Open House Tartu.
Open House Tartu. Source: Evelin Kruus
News

Last weekend, the inaugural Open House Tartu festival took place. With over 300 guided tours and a program for young people on offer, a total of 3,719 people attended the event over the course of the two days.

The most popular sites during the event included the former Children's Clinic at the University of Tartu Hospital (479 visits), the Old Anatomical Theater Museum (274), St. Mary's Church (203), the Estonian Aviation Academy (179), the Tartu Art Museum (177), St. Peter's Church (176) and the Supreme Court of Estonia building (171).

According Open House Tartu producer Aleksander Tal, the event, which took place in Tartu for the first time, was very well received. "I would like to thank my team, all the volunteers, supporters and visitors who contributed to our event. I hope that all the visitors and volunteers will be enthusiastic and pass on their knowledge of the city's architecture to those who could not make it to Open House Tartu this year."

Open House Tartu is a satellite event of Open House Tallinn, which is organized by the Estonian Center for Architecture. Open House is a global series of events that aims to introduce the public to interesting buildings and bring architecture closer to the people.

Open House events take place in over 50 different cities around the world, including Vilnius, London, Prague, Melbourne, Taipei, Santiago and New York.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:54

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

12:05

SEB's profits exceed €31 million profit in Q1 2024

11:37

Estonian major serving in Iraq awarded US' Joint Service Commendation Medal

10:55

New Tartu exhibition highlights resourcefulness in challenging times

10:20

Over 3,700 people attend Tartu's first Open House festival

09:42

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

09:09

Defense investment chief: Manufacturers increasingly mulling cheap mass production

08:27

Ministry of Climate would put a dozen million toward ship reconstruction

07:49

Finance minister: We must move towards introducing a security tax

07:20

ICDS head: Trump likely key to Ukraine aid package being approved

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.04

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

23.04

Kuremäe Convent: Estonia must negotiate with Moscow

23.04

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

23.04

Mart Laar: We need to admit things are bad and stop blaming the world

23.04

Foreign ministry summons Iran's chargé d'affaires over release of Estonian citizen

07:49

Finance minister: We must move towards introducing a security tax

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo