Over 3,700 people attend Tartu's first Open House festival

Last weekend, the inaugural Open House Tartu festival took place. With over 300 guided tours and a program for young people on offer, a total of 3,719 people attended the event over the course of the two days.

The most popular sites during the event included the former Children's Clinic at the University of Tartu Hospital (479 visits), the Old Anatomical Theater Museum (274), St. Mary's Church (203), the Estonian Aviation Academy (179), the Tartu Art Museum (177), St. Peter's Church (176) and the Supreme Court of Estonia building (171).

According Open House Tartu producer Aleksander Tal, the event, which took place in Tartu for the first time, was very well received. "I would like to thank my team, all the volunteers, supporters and visitors who contributed to our event. I hope that all the visitors and volunteers will be enthusiastic and pass on their knowledge of the city's architecture to those who could not make it to Open House Tartu this year."

Open House Tartu is a satellite event of Open House Tallinn, which is organized by the Estonian Center for Architecture. Open House is a global series of events that aims to introduce the public to interesting buildings and bring architecture closer to the people.

Open House events take place in over 50 different cities around the world, including Vilnius, London, Prague, Melbourne, Taipei, Santiago and New York.

