Health Insurance Fund required institutions to return €700,000 last year

News
Health Insurance Fund.
Health Insurance Fund. Source: EHIF
News

After checking the substance and accuracy of health insurance benefit claims, the Health Insurance Fund required health service providers to return nearly €700,000 last year.

The Health Insurance Fund's supervisory department regularly conducts queries and data analyses in the medical billing database to assess the accuracy and justification of the data presented on medical bills and to detect discrepancies. This ensures that paid healthcare bills, reimbursable discounted prescriptions and disability certificates are justifiably submitted.

Based on standard queries, nearly 32,500 invoices were checked last year, of which 3,198 were found to be unjustified, amounting to €170,305.

Last year, 213 inquiries and complaints were submitted to the supervisory department. Based on these, the correctness and justification of health insurance benefits were checked 226 times, sometimes requiring the review of multiple medical institutions.

There has been a significant increase in complaints related to the accuracy and justification of issuing disability certificates. A total of 252 disability certificates were checked based on 91 complaints, resulting in claims against 72 certificates amounting to €19,989.

The Health Insurance Fund processed disputes over medical bills submitted through the health portal 90 times and checked the activities of partners ten times based on inquiries from the State Agency of Medicines, mainly concerning the correctness of prescription issuance. Claims were made for €4,276.

Targeted thematic controls were conducted ten times, comparing the medical invoice's alignment with the patient's medical record. This included verifying whether the services reflected on the medical bill were actually provided to the patient as per the medical document and whether the provided healthcare services were medically justified.

"Many claims often stem from inadvertent errors by healthcare institutions, such as coding errors on invoices or inaccurate service reporting. However, if systematic and intentional fraud is detected, penalties are imposed, contracts are terminated and if necessary, the police are contacted," said Jelena Kont, head of the Health Insurance Fund's Supervisory Department.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:34

SDE does not support proposed financial stability program

13:17

Health Insurance Fund required institutions to return €700,000 last year

12:33

Estonian curling duo defeat Olympic champions in Sweden

11:46

Military aircraft parking to be added at Tallinn Airport

11:04

Gallery: Tallinn cruise season off to a wintry start

11:01

Swedbank makes €96 million in profit in the first quarter

10:16

Pollution discovered on Hiiumaa beach

09:38

Top court: Parking allowed everywhere it is not prohibited

09:02

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

08:23

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

24.04

Government plans to only allow short-term work with one-year visa in future

23.04

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

24.04

Särav: We have not intentionally hidden correspondence with Bolt

08:23

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo