Gallery: Tallinn starts tearing down illegally constructed building

Tallinn on Monday launched efforts to demolish an illegal building at Mõtuse 25a in Kristiine. The property lacked both approved design criteria and a building permit, while the owner had blankly ignored all injunctions for two years.

The demolition work is estimated to cost €16,104 which sum will be collected from the owner of the plot. ERR's investigative journalism program "Pealtnägija" suggests the land is owned by Natali and Dradi Desen Desolej Wisser.

The owner was present at the Mõtuse tänav site Monday and got into a verbal altercation with a city planning official. They had also parked their SUV in front of the driveway, which is why the demolition crew had to dismantle the perimeter fence to gain access to the half-finished building.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said that it is among the most complicated cases in the Urban Planning Department's history and a precedent, as the last time they city was forced to deploy compulsory execution was 20 years ago.

The Tallinn Urban Planning Department received a notification on April 21, 2022, regarding construction activities at Mõtuse 25a. The same month, the department conducted a site inspection and issued an injunction to immediately cease construction work. In May 2023, it was revealed that the owner had continued construction despite the department's injunction and the absence of a building permit.

Martin Karro, head of the Tallinn Urban Planning Department, added that they have repeatedly met with the property owner, shared information and offered advice.

