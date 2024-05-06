Estonia's new car sales still slow in April

Dealers handed over 1,734 new cars in April, which, while more than during the first three months of the year, still fell 9.8 percent short of the same period last year. A total of 6,450 new cars have been sold during the first four months of 2024, down 14.9 percent on year.

Toyota was the most popular make in April with 341 new cars sold, followed by Skoda (318) and Volkswagen (162).

Skoda Octavia was the hottest selling model (138). On its heels came Toyota Corolla (93) and Toyota RAV4 (89).

Hybrid vehicles were the most popular, accounting for 48.4 percent of sales. Gasoline cars made up 29.4 percent of cars sold and diesel vehicles 16.4 percent for a slight increase from last year. A total of 82 electric vehicles were sold, making up 4.7 percent of all cars sold.

Commercial vehicle sales continued to grow in April as 383 vehicles were handed over the customers, up 17.1 percent from April 2023. Over the first four months, 1,673 new commercial vehicles have been shifted for an on year uptick of 15.2 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!