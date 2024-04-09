New vehicles sales slump continues into March

The decline in Estonia's new car market that began in the first months of the year continued into March, with buyers claiming 1,699 new cars, down 25.7 percent from the same period last year.

In the first quarter of this year, dealers delivered a total of 4,716 new passenger cars to customers, which is 16.6 percent less than the results from the same period last year, data from the Estonian Association of Car Dealerships and Services (AMTEL) reveals.

In March, 92 electric cars were sold, making up 5.4 percent of the total. Hybrid cars continued to have the largest share (42.1 percent) with 716 sold in March. The share of pure gasoline cars was 33.6 percent, and diesel cars made up 17.8 percent.

Among car brands, Toyota (299 sold cars), Škoda (287), and Volkswagen (163) made up the top three in March. As for models, consumers preferred the Škoda Octavia the most (112), followed by the Toyota RAV4 (81) and Škoda Kodiac (77).

The commercial vehicle market is still on the rise, with 480 new commercial vehicles handed over to customers in March, surpassing the results of last March by 12.7 percent.

In the first three months of this year, a total of 1,290 new commercial vehicles have been sold, which is 14.7 percent more than in the same period last year. Toyota was the most popular brand in March with 136 sold vehicles, followed by Peugeot (54) and Renault (52). In the truck segment, Scania was the most successful with 31 trucks sold.

