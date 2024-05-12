EDF to close part of Valga-Uulu road as part of Spring Storm exercise

Traffic changes May 13-17.
Traffic changes May 13-17. Source: EDF media center
The intense battle training phase of the Estonian Defense Forces' major training exercise Spring Storm will see the EDF close the Abja-Paluoja-Kilingi-Nõmme and Abja-Paluoja-Sarja-Tõlla sections of the Valga-Uulu highway in South Estonia May 13-17.

The road will be closed mainly to ensure civilian safety as there will be a lot of EDF machinery both on the road and to either side of it during battle exercises. The EDF asks people in the wider area to be attentive and cautious and consider that reaching their destination might take longer than usual.

Emergency response vehicles, public transport and local residents will be allowed through checkpoints, while everyone else will have to take various detours. The road will be closed between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. but will be opened again by nightfall.

More accurate information on road closures is available in the Tark Tee app. People in the area will also be notified of road closures via SMS messages.

Spring Storm is the EDF's largest training exercise, headed up by the Estonian Division. The participants will be practicing how to plan and execute military operations, as well as cooperation between Estonian and allied units. The participants include active servicemen, conscripts, reservists, Defense League volunteers and allied soldiers.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

EDF to close part of Valga-Uulu road as part of Spring Storm exercise

