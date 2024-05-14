Spring Storm exercise sees British RAF helicopter descent on Saaremaa

Landing in Saaremaa.
As this year's large-scale military training exercise Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) continues, a helicopter descent involving British RAF (Royal Air Force) Chinooks took place in Saaremaa on Monday.

Under protection from fighters and security helicopters, a couple of hundred British troops descended into a field in the village of Kehila in northern Saaremaa.

This was the first time an airborne demonstration of this scale had been organized in Saaremaa. According to Brigadier General Vahur Karus, this year's Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) is definitely different from previous ones in that lessons learned from the war in Ukraine are being applied, ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

"The training objectives of this exercise have been developed in such a way that we are taking into account all the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. This means that it is a multi-dimensional battle that will take place and will involve all the modern elements – electronic warfare, drones, air assets and naval assets. So all of these are already built into the objectives of the exercises," said Karus.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

