Gallery: Exercise of allied airborne troops at Spring Storm

During the "Spring Storm" exercise "Swift Response," Allied airborne troops practice the rapid reinforcement of Estonia's defense capabilities.

On May 10 and 11, the Nurms airfield was used to practice the deployment of allied units in Estonia under conditions of military resistance.

"We've been practicing how to move from the UK to Estonia at short notice," Brig. Gen. Mark Berry, commander of the British Army's 16th Brigade Airborne Division, said. "We are part of a pre-deployed allied force in Estonia, so we are able to move our troops quickly around the world. In the event of an air raid, we could be here within hours," he explained.

Allied forces from Estonia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and Poland have arrived in central and western Estonia during the Spring Storm's exercise Swift Response.

"We are practicing how our allies from the U.K., for example, will come to reinforce us in case of a threat. So this is a major operation. It's hundreds and thousands of people from hundreds of miles away, tons of equipment," Defense Force Commander Gen. Martin Herem said. "It's also important that we practice communicating with each other, which is always a challenge."

On May 11 and 12, exercises will also be held to deliver additional combat equipment to Estonia by air. Among others, the MLRS multi-rocket launcher, capable of engaging targets up to 84 kilometers away, will arrive to support the Spring Storm exercises.

"All three of the Swift Response exercises we participated in from 2021 to 2024 were unique," said said Lt. Col. Jaanus Ainsalu, chief of the KL's Northeastern Territorial Defense District.

"Every year we have more and more cooperation with allies, which is good for each unit, but also for the district. Interoperability is of the utmost importance in these times, so every moment we can work together with allies in smaller or larger exercises is a step towards stronger and more united cooperation to protect Estonia and NATO's eastern flank from the first bubble," he added.

Swift Response, along with Spring Storm, is part of NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise series.

Steadfast Defender 2024 is NATO's largest exercise in decades, bringing together nearly 90,000 participants from all 32 member nations over a six-month period from January to July 2024. The broader framework for the exercise is provided by NATO's approved Regional Protection Plans.

Spring Storm is the largest exercise of the year for the EDF, which is a training exercise for planning and conducting military operations, as well as a training exercise for improving cooperation between Estonian and allied units. Participants in the exercise include active duty, conscripts, reservists, members of the Defense League and soldiers from allied countries.

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

