Ott Tänak second at WRC Rally de Portugal as Sebastian Ogier takes the win

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at WRC Rally de Portugal.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at WRC Rally de Portugal. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) came second in the Vodafone Rally de Portugal on Sunday, just 7.9 seconds behind Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) for whom it was the sixth time winning in Portugal.

The Estonian pair was the fastest on Sunday and scored second place in the power stage, after Hyundai stablemate Thierry Neuville. Tänak scored 26 points from Portugal.

Ogier seized the top spot on Saturday, during which his Toyota GR Yaris team-mate Kalle Rovanperä rolled out of the lead and Takamoto Katsuta retired his similar car with shattered rear suspension.

Ogier headed Tänak's i20 N by 11.9 seconds arriving into Sunday's four-stage finale and stayed cool to keep the Estonian at bay, soaring high over the legendary Fafe jump to round out this fifth round of the season in style.

Tänak's impressive points yield from Portugal has moved him to third place ahead of Adrien Fourmaux in the championship standings.

Final results of the 2024 Rally de Portugal Source: E-WRC

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: www.wrc.com

