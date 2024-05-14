Estonian public sector wage fund unlikely to grow next year after all

News
Teachers protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024.
Teachers protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The public sector's wage fund in Estonia is unlikely to rise in 2025, despite earlier pledges by some government members, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday.

The wage fund was frozen for nearly all public sector workers save teachers this year, while Social Democrats (SDE) leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said he does not see an increase in the wage fund for police officers and firefighters as realistic next year either, adding that this will however happen "one day."

Läänemets told AK: "That there will be a wage increase one day is very likely. We just don't know exactly by how much, and in what year it is coming."

In fact the question comes down to even current wage levels remaining without layoffs being made.

"The bare minimum must be to maintain today's income level. That there won't be layoffs, I think, is the most important thing," Läänemets went on.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said: "We need to cut 5 percent or an even greater percentage of all state budget fixed costs, meaning [not] cutting investments, but cutting fixed costs in order to stay within the [mandated EU] 3 percent deficit [range]."

Raising the minimum wage paid to educators so that it kept up with average wages would require a 6 percent hike, which would in turn require an additional €50 million.

On the other hand, the government says it must cut fixed costs.

Kristina Kallas said teachers' salaries can be boosted via layoffs, or by reallocating funds from some to others, adding that in any case differentiation for instance based on qualifications or experience will occur more from next year.

"We will differentiate in the sense that a teacher who meets the qualifications will likely earn more than one who does not, while a teacher with a masters degree will earn even more," Kallas said.

Reform Party MP, Riigikogu finance committee member and former finance minister Jürgen Ligi said layoffs are an inevitable necessity in the current situation.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) was on a working visit to Brussels and could not find the time to comment on the wage situation with regard to culture sector employees.

The public sector wage fund for next year will be set during the 2025 state budget negotiations this coming fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's population approaching 1.375 million in 2024

11:03

Spring Storm exercise sees British RAF helicopter descent on Saaremaa

10:33

Dutch minister: Netherlands' defense starts with the Baltic states

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

09:58

Skeleton Technologies to establish SuperBattery production plant in France

09:21

EKRE, Center submit no-confidence motion in economics minister Tiit Riisalo

08:03

Estonian public sector wage fund unlikely to grow next year after all

07:59

Watch live: Security and Defense in the Baltic Sea Region conference

13.05

Thousands of public sector workers seek at least 10 percent pay rise in 2025

13.05

In assessment for UNESCO, council recommends against Estonia Theater annex

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

13.05

Gallery: Estonia's Eurovision entrants arrive home

13.05

Nordics, Baltics urge Georgia to reconsider foreign influence law

12.05

5miinust and Puuluup after the grand final: The best song won

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo