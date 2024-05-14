Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

News
Airbnb website.
Airbnb website. Source: ERR
News

Estonia vetoed a plan to introduce VAT on services such as Bolt and Airbnb in the European Union on Tuesday . Finance ministers discussed the idea but all member states must agree to change the law.

The EU plans to digitalize invoicing for value-added tax (VAT), and make platform services register to pay the levy to ensure the sharing economy pays its fair share of tax, Euro News reported.

The proposals could have pushed up the cost of online rental and ridesharing by as much as 25 percent, it wrote.

The Ministry of Finance said it does not make the tax system fairer.

"So we would tax services on the basis of whether they are provided through a platform or not. By offering the same service without the mediation of the platform, there is no VAT obligation up to €40,000," said Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform). "This distorts competition and puts those private individuals and small businesses who offer their services through platforms at a disadvantage. Ultimately, it is the consumer who pays the entire cost."

The majority of those operating through such platforms in Estonia have a turnover of less than €40,000, meaning they do not need to pay VAT.

The minister said the directive would be a double blow for them because VAT would be added and they would not be entitled to deduct the input VAT incurred.

The government believes this is a tax on small and medium-sized enterprises.

"As a compromise, we can only support such a solution if it is voluntary for countries, so that it does not impose additional costs and administrative burdens on those who do not wish to tax their small businesses and individuals unfairly.," said Võrklaev.

From this year onwards, platforms are obliged to share the information with the tax authorities. The Ministry of Finance believes there is no real need to collect tax through the platform, as the tax authorities can already see whether someone is evading VAT liability on the basis of the information they receive.

Bolt does not support the changes either, saying many taxi drivers are small businesses and they do not have to pay VAT. 

Euro News reported EU politicians hope to find an agreement by the end of June.

Estonia has no objections to the other two parts of the package, which include digital reporting and VAT registration in one place. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

17:55

Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

17:25

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

17:10

Estonia's education deal proposals: Teacher career stages model, pay grades

16:45

PPA unable to process war refugees' residence permits in due time

16:19

Kaidi Allsalu comes close to disc golf victory in Copenhagen

15:30

Bolt to invest over €100 million in France over next five years

15:26

Riigikogu backs justice chancellor's proposal on bank account restrictions

14:55

Bank of Estonia: Exports drag March current account deficit deeper

14:46

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

13.05

Thousands of public sector workers seek at least 10 percent pay rise in 2025

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo