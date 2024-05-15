Tammert found guilty of illegal healthcare activities in assisting suicide

The Tartu County Court convicted Paul Tammert under the section of the Criminal Code on the illegal provision of healthcare for building and renting a device capable of taking a person's life.

The court sentenced Tammert to one year in prison, with two years of probation, which means he will not actually go behind bars, writes Delfi.

Tammert himself was not present in court. His lawyer attended via the web.

According to the indictment, Tammert offered to assess people's health and then allowed them to ingest a lethal gas, in effect providing a health service for which he was not licensed.

According to the prosecution's earlier statement, Tammert rented the device at his own discretion to people on at least three occasions, two of whom died as a result of using the device, but in the case of the third, the process was interrupted because the device ran out of gas.

The Tartu County Court has pronounced judgment against Paul Tammert. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

--

