Tammert found guilty of illegal healthcare activities in assisting suicide

News
The Tartu County Court has pronounced judgment against Paul Tammert.
The Tartu County Court has pronounced judgment against Paul Tammert. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

The Tartu County Court convicted Paul Tammert under the section of the Criminal Code on the illegal provision of healthcare for building and renting a device capable of taking a person's life.

The court sentenced Tammert to one year in prison, with two years of probation, which means he will not actually go behind bars, writes Delfi.

Tammert himself was not present in court. His lawyer attended via the web.

According to the indictment, Tammert offered to assess people's health and then allowed them to ingest a lethal gas, in effect providing a health service for which he was not licensed.

According to the prosecution's earlier statement, Tammert rented the device at his own discretion to people on at least three occasions, two of whom died as a result of using the device, but in the case of the third, the process was interrupted because the device ran out of gas.

The Tartu County Court has pronounced judgment against Paul Tammert. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:12

European Commission forecasts 3.1% economic growth for Estonia in 2025

18:56

High schoolers get chemistry lesson at Ida-Viru County ash heap

18:34

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

18:03

University of Tartu rowing team impresses against Oxford, Cambridge

17:24

Finnish President Alexander Stubb to visit Estonia at end of May

16:51

Minister: Possible to raise rescue workers, police salaries in 2025

16:31

Tammert found guilty of illegal healthcare activities in assisting suicide

16:00

Jürgen Henn to take over as Estonian men's national team head coach in June

15:48

High school student: Sex education in Estonian schools lacking and outdated

15:25

Estonian parliament adopts law allowing use of Russian frozen assets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:14

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

14.05

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

14.05

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

14.05

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

14.05

Riigikogu votes down bill requiring taxi drivers to know Estonian

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo