Chinese ambassador reprimands Estonian MP after Tibet visit

Juku-Kalle Raid.
Juku-Kalle Raid. Source: Siim Lõvi
Chinese Ambassador to Estonia has requested a meeting with an Estonian MP over "concerns" after a visit to Tibet which involved a meeting with the Tibetan government in exile last month, the newspaper Postimees reports.

Ambassador Guo Xiaomei reprimanded Riigikogu member Juku-Kalle Raid (Eesti 200) and chairman of the parliamentary support group for Tibet in a letter. 

"No country or government in the world has ever recognized 'Tibetan independence'," he wrote to Raid. "As a responsible politician, a member of the Riigikogu should firmly adhere to international norms, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, become more familiar with facts related to Xizang, and cease any form of interaction with the so-called Tibetan government in exile."

Raid told Postimees that this is a very old and tired tune in which China always reacts very painfully to questions about Tibet.

"But not only that. Beijing was similarly enraged by a visit to Taiwan, and the same happens every time someone draws attention to the Chinese regime, which relentlessly harasses minority peoples," Raid said.

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

