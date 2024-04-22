Estonian MPs to visit Dalai Lama

The delegation of the Tibet Support Group of the Riigikogu will meet with Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, the Tibetan Government-in-Exile and the community of Tibetans in exile in Dharhamsala, India.

"The Tibet Support Group in this Riigikogu is the largest of all time, and it has altogether 16 members," Chairman of the Tibet Support Group Juku-Kalle Raid (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

"It is understandable because the situation with the native language, education, politics, human rights and freedoms in occupied Tibet is extremely complicated and is becoming more and more grim every day. The cooperation between China and Russia in oppressing other nations has been gathering wind beneath its wings, Iran's actions can be added to this, and of course, all this is being noticed," he added.

The delegation plans to meet with the head and the ministers of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile and to visit the Tibetan parliament.

Juku-Kalle Raid. Source: Siim Lõvi

"The program is busy and quite likely we will get a closer look at what China has been doing in occupied Tibet," Raid said.

The delegation also includes members of the Support Group Tarmo Tamm (Eesti 200) and Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), as well as representatives of the Estonian Institute of Human Rights and the Tibetan Institute, and Estonian journalists.

The 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso has visited Estonia three times, in 1991, 2001 and 2011. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his peaceful struggle for the liberation of Tibet.

In January, the Dalai Lama's representative in Northern Europe, Sonam Frasi, and the Tibetan government-in-exile's political leader, Penpa Tsering, visited Estonia.

