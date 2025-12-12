Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident

Two Eesti 200 MPs and a minister's adviser drank too much during a visit to meet the Dalai Lama in India, prompting a polite warning from their hosts, Õhtuleht reports.

A delegation of Estonian MPs found themselves in an awkward situation on a recent trip to India when two Eesti 200 lawmakers, Juku-Kalle Raid and Marek Reinaas — together with interior minister adviser Kadri Napritson-Acuna — drank more than their hosts found appropriate.

On November 20, Raid, Reinaas and fellow MPs Margit Sutrop (Reform), Anti Poolamets (EKRE) and Tiit Maran (SDE) traveled to Dharamshala, India, to meet the Tibetan government-in-exile, including the Dalai Lama. Eight aides accompanied the delegation.

Napritson-Acuna, who paid for her own trip, said she considered it a personal vacation and didn't see herself as officially representing Estonia, though her passport listed her as a delegation member.

Fellow travelers noted the trio's fondness for alcohol, which they did not deny.

Their drinking became a topic at an official meeting from which Raid, Reinaas and Napritson-Acuna themselves were absent.

Hosts reportedly told the Estonian delegation, "We understand that part of your culture involves drinking and smoking a lot, but you must understand that the Dalai Lama is very old and cannot tolerate the smell of stale alcohol and smoke. Could you please be polite and refrain from drinking or smoking that day?"

Eesti 200 members confirmed the message. Reinaas said he took it calmly, noting, "I believe they read these words to all guests, not just us; it's just protocol, explaining how the procedure works."

Read more in Õhtuleht (link in Estonian).

'You're just jealous'

Napritson-Acuna later posted on social media that she was officially on vacation at the time, coordinated with her employer, and paid for the trip herself.

"I'm not at all embarrassed that I had a few glasses of wine while enjoying free time on vacation," she wrote. "I even tried some local rum with dinner, which I assume many other adults would do as well on vacation."

She also praised Raid on social media, calling him a "hero in the Tibetan city" and suggesting that anyone spreading distorted reports to journalists "can only be jealous they'll never be a rockstar like Juku — here or anywhere else in the world."

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) echoed her relaxed approach, saying vacation rules allow time off to relax, which usually involves good food and wine.

Interior Ministry communications chief Kaja Sepp joked that the media missed Napritson-Acuna holding a glass in any photos from the trip, calling it "lazy journalism."

