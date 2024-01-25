Head of Tibetan government-in-exile and representative of Dalai Lama visit Riigikogu

The Dalai Lama's representative in Northern Europe, Sonam Frasi, and the Tibetan government-in-exile's political leader, Penpa Tsering, visited the Riigikogu on Thursday.

The Tibetan government-in-exile was established in 1959 and is elected by Tibetans from refugee communities in North America, Europe and Australasia.

The visit was organized by Juku-Kalle Raid, the chair of the Tibet Support Group in the Riigikogu. The meeting was accompanied by scientific presentations on the history of Tibet.

"Despite being a small country, Estonia is one of the 27 members of the European Union and has the same rights as every other country in Europe to speak out for justice, for freedom and European values," Tsering said.

Sonam Frasi. Source: ERR

"For the foreseeable future, we have a situation that we have to live with. But we believe in peace, His Holiness believes in peace and truth. Because in the end, the truth must prevail and our peaceful resistance must win," Frasi said.

"The fact that the Tibetan government-in-exile is met in the Estonian parliament is quite a rare occasion in Europe. European countries tend not to do this in the face of a unified Chinese policy and for fear of a Chinese reaction. Estonia is a very good exception in this respect," Raid said.

The Central Tibetan Administration is a non-profit political organization based in Dharamshala, India. Its organization is modeled after an elective parliamentary government and is sometimes labelled as a government in exile for Tibet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!