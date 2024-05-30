Vehicle tax put to final vote on June 12
The Riigikogu's Finance Committee on Thursday decided to send the vehicle tax bill to its third and final reading. The vote will take place in mid-June.
"The Finance Committee met today for an extraordinary debate on the draft law on vehicle tax, and a vote was taken to close the second reading of the draft. There were seven in favor – all coalition members – and two against, Kersti Sarapuu (Center) and Riina Solman (Isamaa)," committee member Aivar Sõerd (Reform) said.
He said the disagreements raised earlier in the session – what to do with cars that do not actively participate in traffic and whose registration has been suspended – have been resolved by coalition MPs.
Riigikogu members will discuss the draft on June 5, and the third reading will be held on June 12.
Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright