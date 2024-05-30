Vehicle tax put to final vote on June 12

Cars and trams in Tallinn.
Cars and trams in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Riigikogu's Finance Committee on Thursday decided to send the vehicle tax bill to its third and final reading. The vote will take place in mid-June.

"The Finance Committee met today for an extraordinary debate on the draft law on vehicle tax, and a vote was taken to close the second reading of the draft. There were seven in favor – all coalition members – and two against, Kersti Sarapuu (Center) and Riina Solman (Isamaa)," committee member Aivar Sõerd (Reform) said.

He said the disagreements raised earlier in the session – what to do with cars that do not actively participate in traffic and whose registration has been suspended – have been resolved by coalition MPs.

Riigikogu members will discuss the draft on June 5, and the third reading will be held on June 12.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

