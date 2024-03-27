Estonian finance minister 'gifted' old Audi in protest against car tax

Estonian Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) has been symbolically presented with an old Audi 80 as part of an anti-car tax demonstration organized by the Center Party.

The vehicle, which bears the slogan "No to car tax" and has both Võrklaev and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' names on the window, is now stood sadly in front of the Lasnamäe District Government building.

"Speaking about the car tax, Mart Võrklaev has said that by selling a 1992 Audi, you can buy a more economical car," the Center Party said on March 17, when symbolically presenting the vehicle to the minister.

"The minister can now set a personal example of how to make a more economical vehicle out of an Audi from the last century. The 1989 Audi 80 cost €600. The car tax on this vehicle would be €50 and the estimated registration fee for a similar car would be over €1,500, once the car tax is introduced."

According to the Estonian Transport Authority's (Transpordiamet) website, the Audi in question was last serviced in March. A change of ownership took place on March 5, and the vehicle was then reinsured on March 8.

