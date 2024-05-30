Rescuers investigate dangerous 'hellhole' in Ida-Viru County

News
Saka hellhole
Open gallery
21 photos
News

On Wednesday, a rescue team studied a big hole that appeared beside the Saka limestone coastal cliff in Ida-Viru County.

The newspaper Põhjarannik wrote that according to the geologists' initial thoughts, the hole might be a tectonic fault.

The hole with a diameter of several meters was discovered last week and locals report the sides of the funnel-shaped hole have visibly widened.  

You can see the so-called "hellhole" from the Saka Manor Sea Tower.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:54

Chancellor of Justice: Condition for taking away property – person's own wrongful act

19:25

EOK presents Team Estonia Paris Olympic competition wear

19:01

Rescuers investigate dangerous 'hellhole' in Ida-Viru County

18:32

Riigikogu prepares to decide on future of nuclear energy in Estonia

17:55

Rise in global wheat prices may be passed on to bread in stores

17:18

Minister: Just over €10 million in social affairs cuts

17:01

Only two beaches receive Blue Flag awards this summer

16:56

Minister: EISA managers can decide on cuts to programs or operating costs

16:43

Eesti Energia still investing in Jordan years after selling majority stake

16:11

Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

08:11

Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

07:39

Wetter, cooler weather forecast in Estonia as May turns to June

12:56

President proclaims Russian frozen asset law

07:25

Alcohol consumption rising in Estonia

11:17

FT: NATO only has 5 percent of air defenses needed to protect eastern flank

29.05

Historian: Why are generals falling like autumn leaves in Russia?

08:48

Cornerstone laid at Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo