Rescuers investigate dangerous 'hellhole' in Ida-Viru County

On Wednesday, a rescue team studied a big hole that appeared beside the Saka limestone coastal cliff in Ida-Viru County.

The newspaper Põhjarannik wrote that according to the geologists' initial thoughts, the hole might be a tectonic fault.

The hole with a diameter of several meters was discovered last week and locals report the sides of the funnel-shaped hole have visibly widened.

You can see the so-called "hellhole" from the Saka Manor Sea Tower.

