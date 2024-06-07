Gallery: Gonsiori tanäv reopens to cars, public transport

On Friday, two-way car and public transport traffic resumed on Gonsiori tanäv in Tallinn. The road had been closed since March 2023 while a new tramline was constructed.

Some traffic restrictions are still in place in Kesklinn and public transport schedules have been temporarily changed or suspended on Ahtri tanäv while road works take place.

The tramline, once completed, will connect the airport and the Old Habor.

