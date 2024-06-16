Photos: Estonia's Saaremaa home to biggest peony gardens in Northern Europe

The Peony Gardens at Saaremaa Nursery have grown to become the biggest in Northern Europe. This year also marked the first time that peony flowers were exported from the Western Estonian island to the Netherlands.

This year's warm spring had peonies in Estonia somewhat confused, and as a result, both early and late season flowering varieties of the large, fluffy flowers are currently blooming.

"There are currently a total of 48 different varieties at Saaremaa Nursery's cut flower gardens," said Rain Arro, one of the owners of the nursery.

"It can remarkably be noted that never have peonies anywhere flowered this early on such a date before," he continued. "Specifically early, mid- and late season flowering varieties. The world's latest flowering variety, the pink Jacorma peony, bloomed on July 15 last year, and what's happened now is that they're blooming all at once; it was the early spring heat that caused them to bloom earlier."

A year ago, Arro confirmed that the seeds of a Saaremaa-bred variety of peony had been planted. This year, the nursery can show off its new young plants, however the new variety won't reveal the secret of its blooms for another several years yet.

"Peony breeding takes around five to seven years," Arro explained. "We'll probably see it flower in the seventh year. These little plants in this pot here have been [growing] for two years already, and we can't even promise exactly what color they will be – whether white, pink or red. Yellow is what we'd really like to achieve."

--

