Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

A human skeleton was unearthed during excavation works by water company Tallinna Vesi, which a local resident says has been on public display for several days. The company said archaeologists will start studying the bones on Wednesday.

A photograph of a clearly visable human skull on Kunderi tänav was sent to ERR on Tuesday. The sender said they had been able to see the remains for four days already.

Tallinna Vesi confirmed the find at the Kunderi and Kreutzwaldi intersection and said the archaeological supervisor had been informed.

"Further investigations will be carried out tomorrow morning and, until then, excavation work at the site will be temporarily suspended," said Marti Vaksmann, head of the company's engineering service.

Tallinna Vesi is updating its pipelines.

