Estonian director elected member of American Film Institute

Ülo Pikkov.
Ülo Pikkov. Source: Harri Rospu
Estonian film director Ülo Pikkov has been invited to join the American Film Institute. The 487 new members were announced on Wednesday.

The institute has not invited any new Estonian members since 2020 when director Tambet Tasuja received an invitation.

Some of the actors chosen to join the American Film Institute this year were Jessica Alba, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Alice Diop, Boots Riley, Justine Triet, Celine Song, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Seligman and Catherine O'Hara.

The American Film Institute has 10,910 members. Last year, 398 new members were invited to the institute.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

