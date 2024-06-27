Researcher: Fermented food has many benefits

News
Fermented vegetables
Fermented vegetables Source: Unsplash / Anshu A
News

At the beginning of the year, Researcher Rain Kuldjärv invited people to join an experiment that studied how eating fermented food affects people and their stomach bacteria. Now, the trial has ended and the results are intriguing.

According to Kuldjärv, who works at the TFTAK's Center of Food and Fermentation Technologies, the most surprising moment for many of the participants was that they did not lose weight. "But importantly, because we also measured body composition, or fat percentage and muscle percentage, the ratio improved, the fat percentage decreased," the scientist said.

The trial involved three weeks of regular vegetables: 50 grams in one week, 100 grams in the second week and 150 grams in the third week, in addition to the regular diet. This was followed by the consumption of already fermented vegetables, which were also increased over time. During the experiment, the microbiome was actively measured, i.e. bacterial life was studied. "We saw positive changes, for example, those who produce butyrate, which helps digestion and is reportedly also anticarcinogenic, those people's bacteria's balance increased, and that of some of the worse bacteria decreased during the period of eating fermented vegetables," Kuldjärv said.

"The main purpose was to prove on a scientific level and in great detail that fermented food is beneficial. The research supports it more and more, and shows the very direct positive influences," he said.

The scientist added that fermented foods have a few good things about them. "We get good, delicious food, we receive beneficial living organisms and their produced products, but at the same time, we also eat vegetables of which we cannot forget about the dietary fibers that Estonians eat too little of. And dietary fibers are great food for bacteria."

The world of fermented vegetables is very colorful. "The bacteria are different; for example, if we make kimchi, it consists of chili that affects the growth of certain bacteria but it does not mean it kills the bad ones. Everyone has a few differences, and you must eat different vegetables because dietary fibers vary in different vegetables. Diversity is a positive keyword across the spectrum," he said and noted that you cannot always only eat fermented foods, but it is vital to maintain balance.

The simplest thing to do is to ferment a classic cucumber. "We put in different leaves just for the taste, but it includes a little bit of beneficial lactic acid bacteria culture," he explained and added that you do not need to rinse the added leaves. "After all, there is real life on top of it, and that's where our immunity develops from. Sometimes people are afraid to ferment for fear that something dangerous might grow there. Fortunately, fermentation is a safe enough process that the acidity rises to the point where it is safe for pathogenic organisms to grow there."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:37

Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

17:50

Minister: Russian-speaking youths graduate high school with poor Estonian

17:25

Skeleton found on Tallinn street is believed to be centuries old

17:08

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

16:45

Buses to temporarily take over Tallinn's trolley network in fall

16:24

Gallery: Woven belts worn on Midsummer Day across Estonia

15:57

Researcher: Fermented food has many benefits

15:53

MP: Port of Tallinn case is a legal failure

15:22

Historian: The holidays were the witches' glory days

15:21

Minister: Budget discussions stuck behind prime minister's future

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:31

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

10:27

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

09:15

Unicredit also interested in acquiring Luminor

13:56

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

26.06

Vehicles queuing for several days at South Estonian border crossings

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo