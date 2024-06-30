Andre Hanimägi: Expectation for solutions

Opinion
Andre Hanimägi.
Andre Hanimägi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

Former Justice Minister Rein Lang's painful comment is unclear. More so as we seem to be concerned over the same thing – a fair outcome inside a sensible time, writes Andre Hanimägi.

I do not know why Rein Lang thinks my "anticipated result" would have been a conviction. It is a peculiar construct and defensive posture based on utterly misguided conclusions.

By the anticipated result I meant a situation where we would not end up with an insanely expensive and ambivalent understanding of the court's decision after nine years of proceedings, being forced to conclude simply that "it is what it is."

I do find that it is not the result that society expected and instead caused confusion and dissatisfaction as well as the rather justified question of why things turned out this way and took so long.

Lang rightly raises the problem of people who have been pulled about by the justice system. The most legendary such case was recently concluded after eight years.

Perhaps there is something the legislator can do? Perhaps it's not necessary for proceedings to start anew when a lay judge needs to be replaced. Perhaps the former and current prosecutor general have enough experience and wisdom to listen when it is suggested that aspects of legislation should be analyzed. Or lawyers and judges for that matter.

As chairman of the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee, I consider it logical that we draw conclusions and introduce amendments were needed in the service of finding fair outcomes inside sensible time limits. I cannot agree with suggestions that this in some way amounts to dismantling the rule of law. On the contrary, it constitutes manufacturing faith in the rule of law.

The Port of Tallinn ruling was not a failure of the prosecution, the court or the legislator. It was a legal failure in general, no matter whether one's point of view is that of the defendants, taxpayer or prosecutor. It is entirely sensible to take a look at shortcomings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Andre Hanimägi: Expectation for solutions

15:43

Rein Lang: Expectation for arbitrary action

15:25

No major violations detected on part of strawberry sellers

15:06

Drownings down by a third on year

12:27

Returning nurses eligible for starting grant in three counties

10:34

Margus Tsahkna: Security agreement sets the stage for a Ukrainian victory

10:20

Finland first country to vaccinate people against bird flu

09:31

Hospital escapes €200,000 fine due to statute of limitations

09:20

Plans to give police more powers and ease policing restrictions in Estonia

08:53

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives elect Henn Põlluaas as chairman

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

Kaja Kallas to resign as prime minister in mid-July

29.06

Reform Party confirms Kristen Michal as prime ministerial candidate

29.06

President announces Land Tax Act amendments

09:20

Plans to give police more powers and ease policing restrictions in Estonia

08:26

Michal: National defense tax could be broad-based and temporary

28.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

10:20

Finland first country to vaccinate people against bird flu

28.06

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo