Parmas: No reason for prosecution to complain about Port of Tallinn outcome

News
Andres Parmas.
Andres Parmas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Port of Tallinn case, which was acquitted due to the statute of limitations, shows the Riigikogu has not done its job properly regarding Estonian lawmaking, said Prosecutor General Andres Parmas. The prosecution did not make mistakes in this case, he said.

When asked who is responsible for the outcome of the court case, Parmas did not think that only one body should have to take responsibility.

"The Office of the Public Prosecutor has for a long time been indicating the problems with white-collar crime: the judicial process is too slow, the statute of limitations is too short. This is an area that is not systematic – and that is why we are in this situation," he said.

To a large extent, this is about bad legislation, Parmas said.

"The Riigikogu, which thinks that this is a huge failure, they have not done their job properly, they have not been prepared to debate and make the necessary changes to the law. I do not think anybody should have the finger pointed at them – this is the result of things not done systematically over a long period of time," he told ERR on Friday.

"Also, the fact that, for some reason, bribery in the private sector is judged to be a much lighter crime than bribery in the exercise of public authority, and that we have inappropriate statute of limitations regulations for white-collar crime – that is what leads us to these results," explained Parmas.

When asked why the Prosecuter's Office is largely getting the blame, he said this is a question for social psychologists. "Why has the Prosecutor's Office been chosen as the whipping boy, and not only in this case, but also in other cases where, objectively speaking, there has been no reason to reproach the prosecutor's office," he said.

"The Office of the Public Prosecutor is an organization created to serve the Estonian state and people. If the Prosecutor's Office is not up to its tasks, if it makes fundamental mistakes or if it does not know what it is doing, there is of course a reason to ask the Prosecutor's Office these questions. In the present case, I do not think there is any reason to do so," Parmas said.

He said the Prosecutor's Office is still studying the outcomes of the case. Afterward, it will decide whether and to what extent to challenge the ruling.

Harju County Court on Thursday acquitted all of the accused in the trial of the Port of Tallinn and found the case to have expired. The court found that, unlike what the prosecution claimed in the charges, Port of Tallinn board members were not acting in the capacity of officials.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

SDE chairman: Current coalition could continue

15:55

Parmas: No reason for prosecution to complain about Port of Tallinn outcome

15:43

Michal: I am running for prime minister

15:25

Spiritualized, Daddy G and Puuluup to perform at Station Narva Festival

15:12

Estonian Defense Forces and Navy leadership roles officially handed over on Friday Updated

14:54

Scientists studying effect of insects on Tartu's mown lawns

14:26

Estonia's Mark Lajal to make first career Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon

14:19

Opposition expects little positive change from new government

13:45

Tallinn reminds residents about public drinking taps on hot days

13:11

Ending period poverty in Estonia: Pads should be as common in schools as soap and water

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01:24

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

27.06

Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

27.06

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

27.06

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

27.06

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

07:28

Kallas wants general assembly to elect new Reform Party leader

27.06

Buses to temporarily take over Tallinn's trolley network in fall

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo