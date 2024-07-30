MP: Electoral district changes need to be thoroughly discussed

Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200), chairman of the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee, said the group will likely discuss changes to electoral districts in the fall. He stressed that this topic needs a very thorough analysis and discussion.

The initiative to make sure Riigikogu's electoral districts are representative was proposed by Kaja Kallas' last government.

"This initiative has actually also come from members of the Riigikogu and coalition parties. The most important thing is what it means to the people of Estonia, how the will of the electorate can be represented as well as possible in the Riigikogu. This is the problem we are solving," Terras told ERR.

"What we are talking about now is analyzing whether the right to vote and the right to representation for all citizens living in Estonia is proportionately fair. If there really is a disproportionality, which I personally suspect there is, then it needs to be changed," said Terras.

"Constituencies are the method we have chosen for our own democracy, and since this electoral issue is very important in terms of the very mechanism of the functioning of the state and the integrity of democracy, it is critical to analyze it at length and to discuss it very thoroughly. Such a thing must certainly not be done in haste," he added.

Terras said the committee is waiting for the analysis and it will then be discussed.

The National Electoral Committee commissioned the University of Tartu to conduct an analysis on the modification of electoral districts, which was published on Tuesday.

The National Electoral Committee will discuss the analysis in September, draw conclusions and send a specific proposal to the Riigikogu on how to proceed with updating the electoral districts.

