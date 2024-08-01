Scattered rain showers to continue over the weekend

Rain falling in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park in Tallinn (photo taken July. 2022).
Rain falling in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park in Tallinn (photo taken July. 2022). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The weather in Estonia over the weekend is set to continue with the scattered showers but quite warm daytime temperatures seen in recent days, while occasional thunderstorms may occur.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning was mostly cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the teens.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, August 1, 2024. Source: ERR

This morning, the showers will be confined to the islands and other coastal areas and again will be scattered, while northwesterly breezes of 5-9 meters per second can gust up to 13 meters per second on the coasts.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime, the cloud cover will remain and the showers are across a wider area, much of the mainland in fact, with the chance of thunderstorms remaining.

The northwesterlies or westerlies will continue at 4 to 10 meters per second, with gusts up to 15 meters per second along the coastline.

Daytime ambient temperatures are forecast to be in the 18-22 degrees range.

Evening weather map, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Source: ERR

As has often been the case in recent days, the evening is set to be a little clearer, in particular in the southwest and over Saaremaa, though the wind speeds will pick up slightly, with gusts up to 16 meters per second in the Gulf of Finland.

Ambient temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.

The weather for the next few days will bring more showers, less frequently at night and more so during the day, though there will be plenty of clear patches too.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, August 2 to Monday, August 5, 2024. Source: ERR

The chance of thunder remains.

Average temperatures nationwide over the weekend will be 20-21 degrees, rising slightly to 22 degrees at the start of the new work week.

Nighttime averages will be as low as 10 degrees in places, but generally from 13 degrees Thursday night, to 11 degrees Saturday and Sunday night.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Taimi Paljak.

