Committee chair: Planned new telecoms fee may not reach consumers

News
Jaak Aab (SDE).
Jaak Aab (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu has discussed a proposed legislative amendment that would impose a so-called regulatory fee on telecommunications companies for services provided by the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA). Committee chair Jaak Aab (SDE) believes that this fee may not necessarily be passed on to consumers.

The Economic Affairs Committee on Monday discussed the legislative intent for a bill of amendments to the Electronic Communications Act with which the state aims to establish a funding model for financing TTJA services.

The legislative amendment would establish a regulatory fee for telecom companies, set at 0.2 percent of the company's telecommunications services revenue. Between approximately 20 telecom companies, this sum would end up totaling around €900,000.

Committee chair Jaak Aab told ERR that it will be up to the companies themselves to decide whether they'll pass the planned additional cost on to consumers. He noted that in case they do, the additional cost to consumers would amount to pennies.

"It would be maybe a couple of cents on the monthly bill, no more, if it were passed on in full to consumers," he explained. "But I'm saying that this does not have to be passed on to the consumer."

According to Aab, the legislative intent earned a positive assessment from the Economic Affairs Committee, and he believes that this process will move forward. He noted that similar regulatory fees are already employed in every other neighboring country.

Commenting previously on the legislative intent, Doris Põld, CEO of the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL), said that in today's economic recession, it isn't justified to burden companies with new taxes or fees aimed at expanding the public sector.

"It isn't nice to do anything at all in such times," Aab responded when asked whether burdening companies with new fees is justified. "The challenges the TTJA is facing – they simply cannot manage, and then the question is whether all of it should be financed by taxpayer money or whether it should be sought from market participants. This doesn't cover all of the TTJA's costs even as a telecom regulator either – only partially."

According to the legislative intent, beginning next year, a regulatory fee of 0.2 percent of telecommunications services revenue would be imposed on companies with an annual telecom services revenue of at least €500,000. Around 20 such telecoms currently exist in Estonia, whose contributions would total approximately €900,000, which would partially cover the operational costs and investment needs of the TTJA as a telecom regulator. More than half, or 56 percent, of the TTJA's telecom-related operational costs would continue to come from the state budget.

The primary services provided by the TTJA to telecom companies include mobile frequency planning, market analysis and regulation, dispute resolution between companies, public engagement of companies in telecom planning, organizing telecom continuity, cybersecurity and crisis management as well as resolution of radio interference issues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Mari-Liis Jakobson: On the usefulness of grandparent's pay

17:23

'The Little Prince' Broadway show coming to Tallinn this fall

16:59

Rapid mental health counseling providing vital relief for young folks

16:32

Committee chair: Planned new telecoms fee may not reach consumers

16:21

Olaf Mertelsmann: Soviet national policy continues to impact Ukraine

15:54

Growing Middle East tensions, Asia heatwaves behind natural gas price hike

15:47

Martti Kebbinau: Cybersecurity awareness still poor in Estonia

15:03

Estonia's annual love film festival Tartuff kicks off in Tartu

14:50

Eesti 200's Peeter Tali to head Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee

14:17

Minister: Rare habitats need protection even if no specimens currently present

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

03.08

No quick solutions to the Põhja-Tallinn 'stink'

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

09:19

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

04.08

Pärnu eateries report changing consumer behavior

08:26

Third of those passing through Narva border crossing from abroad

04.08

Setos elect new king

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo