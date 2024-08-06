Government to launch state budget deliberations in three weeks

2024 state budget bill document - this is in fact the accompanying explanatory memorandum.
2024 state budget bill document - this is in fact the accompanying explanatory memorandum. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The government will begin discussions on next year's state budget in three weeks, when the economic forecast that forms the basis of the budget is presented.

"Deliberations on the state budget traditionally begin with the presentation and discussion of the economic forecast, which is scheduled for August 27, 2024," Elina Kink, head of the communications department at the Ministry of Finance, told ERR.

According to Kink, the timeline for the state budget process is as follows:

"Discussions in the government cabinet will take place in August and September. By the end of September, the government's approval of the state budget strategy (RES) and the draft state budget for 2025 will be presented to the Riigikogu. The law is expected to be adopted by the Riigikogu at the beginning of December," Kink said.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

