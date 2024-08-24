Conference looks at experiences of Estonian refugees in World War Two

President Alar Karis is to deliver the opening words at an all-day conference Saturday which will explore themes surrounding the experiences of Estonian forced to flee their homeland during World War Two.

The conference is being organized within the frames of reference of the "European Traumatic Memory – women refugees during the 1944 Baltic Escape" project, co-funded by the EU.

The event takes place at the Haapsalu Cultural Center today, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., and is also being live-streamed with simultaneous translation into English where needed.

The video link is below (broadcast starts at 10 a.m. Estonian time).

The presenters are:

- President of Estonia Alar Karis, who has been head of state since October 2021 and will be delivering the opening words.

- Historian Meelis Maripuu, who since 2022 has been coordinating the creation of a database of Estonian war refugees.

- Andreas Kossert, keynote speaker, is a research fellow at the Federal Foundation Flight, Expulsion, Reconciliation in Berlin.

- Pär Frohnert, professor of history at Stockholm university.

- Heikki Roiko-Jokela, associate professor at the universities of Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Oulu, and Turku.

- Aigi Rahi-Tamm, professor of archival science at the University of Tartu,

- Olev Liivik, senior researcher at the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory and associate professor of archival studies at the University of Tartu

The day's program is here and registration can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!