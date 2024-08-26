Justice minister initiates state secretary's educational requirements change

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop.
State Secretary Taimar Peterkop. Source: Jürgen Randma / Government Office
Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has submitted a draft bill for coordination and feedback from other ministries, which proposes removing the requirement for a legal higher education for the position of state secretary.

The push to pass the bill appears to be urgent, as ministries are required to submit their approvals and opinions by September 2, 2024.

The current state secretary, Taimar Peterkop, began his second term on December 10 last year, which was supposed to last five years. However, it is reported that Peterkop has expressed a desire to step down from the position by the end of the year.

If the requirement for a legal higher education is removed, Keit Kasemets, who holds a degree in political science, is likely to be appointed as the new state secretary. He is said to be Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) preferred choice for the role.

Kasemets is currently serving as the secretary general of the Ministry of Climate – where Michal was the minister in the previous government – and also participated in the recent coalition negotiations, which took many by surprise.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

