Taimar Peterkop confirms will remain state secretary to year-end

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop has said he will honor an agreement made with the prime minister to remain in office until year end.

Peterkop announced his resignation as Secretary of State in the summer, later saying that he had agreed with the prime minister to complete key before stepping down.

On Thursday, he reaffirmed to ERR he would be sticking to this arrangement and will not step down before the end of the year.

Peterkop said: "Everything I've said before still applies. I will remain in office until the tasks are completed, which means until the end of this year. It is hard to comment further that that, that at this point in time.

The legislation Peterkop is overseeing, the Preparedness Act, will consolidate three separate laws into one. It has been under development for several years, and is reportedly nearly ready to be sent to the government for review.

Peterkop began his second five-year term last December, but announced his early resignation this summer.

It is still unknown who will succeed him as state secretary – head of the government office essentially.

What is known is that a bill currently at the Riigikogu would remove the prerequisite that applicants to the post have a law degree, a change which may be paving the way for current climate ministry Secretary General Keit Kasemets, whose educational background is in poli-sci rather than the law.

The bill's explanatory memorandum reads: "According to the bill, the pool of individuals eligible for the role of state secretary will no longer be confined to those with a legal education."

"The removal of the legal education requirement for the state secretary position will not hinder the lawful and smooth decision-making of the government. The state secretary can rely on the legal experts at the government office, when disbursing their legal duties," the explanatory memorandum adds.

The bill has passed its first reading (of three), with the second scheduled for October 14.

If it passes and receives presidential assent, it will take effect on January 1, 2025, ie. just after Peterkop has stepped down.

