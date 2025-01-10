Center Party pushing for no-confidence vote in prime minister

Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said he is discussing a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) with opposition parties over the appointment of the new secretary of state.

Kõlvart said Michal is destroying an independent state institution by paving the way for Ministry of Climate Secretary General Keit Kasemets to become the new Secretary of State, calling the move political corruption.

"The prime minister and the government must resign," Kõlvart said.

"The new year began not only with major tax hikes and new taxes, but also with political corruption when Prime Minister Kristen Michal proposed Keit Kasemets, the politically suitable secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, as the new secretary of state, even changing the law to make it possible. With this step, Michal is dismantling an independent state institution responsible for overseeing the legislative process."

Keit Kasemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Kõlvart said Michal is clearly trying to politicize the state secretary role so that his preferred policies can be passed smoothly. Kasemets was Michals' subordinate when he was climate minister.

The chairman said Reform has created a precedent by changing the law to appoint a specific individual to a high-ranking position, removing the requirement that the Secretary of State must have a higher education in law.

"This is a classic example of cronyism, where the prime minister had the law changed so that his political ally could be appointed to one of the most important positions in the country," Kõlvart said.

"This is a dangerous precedent and lays the foundation for a new political culture in which top government positions and institutions are politicized. If an official or minister engages in political corruption, they must resign. If the prime minister is behind the political corruption, then the entire government must step down. Therefore, the Center Party is starting consultations with other parties to initiate a no-confidence motion against the prime minister," Kõlvart stated.

Reinsalu: It is important to establish the facts

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu has also been critical of the plan to make Kasemets the state secretary.

He told ERR that Isamaa will decide whether to support the no-confidence motion after meeting with Kasemets and current Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop.

"I spoke with Mihhail Kõlvart this morning. I believe there is an issue here, and I haven't hidden that. We will certainly discuss this next week," Reinsalu said.

The party leader did not confirm whether Isamaa MPs would sign the no-confidence motion.

"For Isamaa, it is important to carefully establish the facts. Therefore, it is appropriate for us to meet with the individuals directly involved in this matter. We hope to meet with Keit Kasemets in the coming days, as well as with the current Secretary of State and possibly other individuals, and make our decisions based on that information," Reinsalu said.

Anti Poolamets, a member of the EKRE parliamentary group, told ERR that its faction will also discuss the issue next week.

"We need to discuss this in the faction. It will likely happen as early as Monday. We must think this through carefully. There have been many problems caused by the government," he said.

