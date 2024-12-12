Riigikogu decides state secretary does not need legal higher education

The Riigikogu has passed a bill in its third reading that removes the requirement for a legal education for the position of state secretary. The change could pave the way for the appointment of Keit Kasemets, current secretary general of the Ministry of Climate and a favorite of the prime minister, who holds a degree in political science.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the approved bill, the state secretary is a top executive whose role requires extensive knowledge and experience not only in legal matters but also in administration, management and policy. The memorandum notes that in fulfilling legal duties, the state secretary can rely on legal experts within the Government Office.

Under the previous regulations, only individuals with a degree in law were eligible to serve as state secretary.

In June 2023, then-Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) proposed that Taimar Peterkop continue in the role of state secretary for another five years, a proposal he accepted. However, in August of this year, shortly after the government changed, Peterkop told ERR that he did not plan to remain in office for the entirety of his second term. While he has indicated he intends to leave the post next year, he has not yet formally submitted his resignation.

The most likely candidate to succeed Peterkop is Keit Kasemets, the current secretary general of the Ministry of Climate. However, Kasemets does not have a legal education but holds a master's degree in political science. This legislative change removes the previous educational requirement, clearing the way for his potential appointment.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) previously served as a minister in the Ministry of Climate, where he brought Kasemets in as the ministry's secretary general. When Michal was minister of economic affairs and infrastructure, Kasemets served as deputy secretary general in the same ministry.

Kasemets is not currently affiliated with any political party. His participation in recent coalition negotiations surprised many observers. Initially, speculation arose that he might become the new minister of climate, but while that did not happen, he has been widely regarded as the leading candidate for the state secretary position.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal has publicly endorsed Kasemets for the role, telling Delfi, "This [Kasemets becoming state secretary] would be a very pleasant opportunity, should such a possibility arise."

Opposition: Amendment made in the interests of a particular person

The legislative amendment raised questions among the Riigikogu opposition. During the bill's first reading, Isamaa party leader Urmas Reinsalu suggested that instead of changing the educational requirement for the state secretary, it might be more rational to grant Keit Kasemets a master's degree in law.

"Did the board consider, when deciding to proceed with the bill, that rather than removing the legal education requirement for the position of state secretary, it could instead do the reverse and grant Keit Kasemets a master's degree in law through the implementation provisions of the law? This would solve the problem much more rationally," Reinsalu said in the Riigikogu on October 14. He later clarified that his suggestion was made as an ironic protest.

During the third reading of the bill this Wednesday, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center) argued that the amendment sets a precedent for a new political culture where laws are changed to benefit specific individuals, thereby politicizing important state-level positions.

"It is clear that Kristen Michal wants to appoint as state secretary someone who assisted him during the coalition negotiations, someone who will not criticize his policies, such as the climate law, because this person was directly involved in drafting those very laws, which will soon be presented to the Riigikogu. And now, 101 Riigikogu members are being asked to discuss and vote on changing the educational requirement for the state secretary because the individual chosen by Michal and whom he wishes to appoint does not currently hold a legal degree," said Kovalenko-Kõlvart.

Her remarks were the only critical commentary during the third reading. Despite the criticism, the coalition pushed the bill through with 57 votes in favor and 24 against.

State secretaries:

1992-1995: Ülo Kaevats

1995-1999: Uno Veering

1999-2003: Aino Lepik von Wirén

2003-2018: Heiki Loot

2018-present: Taimar Peterkop

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!