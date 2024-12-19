Ministries getting new deputy secretary general positions despite cuts

Despite government spending cuts, Estonian ministries are adding new deputy secretary general roles to address sector priorities, yet at the same time these positions must be funded within existing budgets and without additional financial support.

These new roles are being justified by increased responsibilities and the prioritization of certain sectors.

Ministries are headed by a secretary general, with several deputy secretaries general reporting to them, each with a different area of responsibilities. It is this pay grade which is being boosted in numbers.

Ministry wage budgets will remain unchanged, meaning no additional funds will be provided for the creation of high-level positions.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, who also heads the committee selecting and filling the new posts, said: "Ministries have save the funds prescribed by the government. How they consolidate positions, be it with fewer workers and more leaders, or vice versa, is up to each individual ministry."

The creation of additional deputy secretary general positions depends on the ministry's needs.

For example, the newly created deputy secretary general for creativity at the Ministry of Culture is resembles a deputy secretary general for arts position that was removed a few years ago.

The culture ministry rationalized the need for this position by citing upcoming reforms which require strategic leadership and active dialogue with the relevant sectors.

Peterkop cited the deputy Ssecretary general for language policy position at the Ministry of Education as an example.

"The transition to Estonian-language education is a major priority, and if you have a high-ranking individual leading it, there is a greater likelihood of success," he said.

Earlier on this month, Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) told ERR that while two deputy secretary general positions were to be be added to her ministry, departmental head positions will be eliminated, resulting in a net reduction in senior leadership roles at the ministry.

Under the digital development division at the justice ministry, there are currently three departments, each with its own head, but it is not yet clear if all department heads will be removed; the structural changes require government approval.

Senior public sector executives, including deputy secretary generals, get selected by the public service top executives selection committee (Tippjuhtide valiku komisjon), which reports to the Government Office.

Next year, the Ministry of Education and Research is to appoint the deputy secretary general for language policy which Peterkop noted, and the Ministry of Culture is set to create the deputy secretary general for creativity position.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Justice announced job openings for deputy secretaries general for digital Governance and digital infrastructure and cybersecurity; the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications will also gain a deputy secretary general for planning.

Peterkop rejected the idea of the creation of higher positions within ministries representing an expansion of bureaucracy, arguing "the expansion of bureaucracy should be assessed based on whether the overall number of officials falls or rises, or which areas the state focuses on."

"One or two senior positions are not a quality metric," he added, noting that there is no overall trend one way or another and that "organizations must always be dynamic and keep in step with the times."

