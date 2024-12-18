X!

Estonian president approves 2025 state budget

News
Alar Karis.
Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Wednesday, President Alar Karis promulgated the 2025 State Budget Act.

The president approved laws related to an increase in excise duties on alcohol, tobacco, fuel and electricity, the security tax, the responsibility of ministries in their respective sectors, and compensation for commercial carriers.

The laws approved also concern the identification and assistance of children in need and foster care, waste management, public health, the rights of the prison service, the customs law as well as scrap and end-of-life vehicles.

The 2025 State Budget Act will have a revenue volume of €17.7 billion and a spending volume of €18.2 billion. Compared to this year's budget, revenues will increase by €0.9 billion, or 5.8 percent, and expenditure by €0.7 billion, or 3.9 percent. The budget foresees €1.9 billion in investments and investment grants. Defense spending will be 3.3 percent of GDP next year. The tax burden in 2025 will be 35.8 percent of GDP. The general government deficit remains at 3 percent of GDP.

In an interview with Vikerraadio on October 24, President Karis said that the state budget has to be easy to understand.

"The problem is not a new one, but it is still continuing in the same style. At the time, the possibility of activity-based budgeting was in the air and I said that it should create a more complicated situation in terms of understanding the text. It's not a question of activity-based or cost-based budgeting, it's just a question of making the budget understandable," Karis said at the end of October.

The president agreed with criticisms of the basic state budget law outline by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise and Auditor Genera Janar Holm.

The day before Karis was interviewed by Vikerraadio in October, Madise said during a public session of the Riigikogu's State Budget Control Select Committee that an activity-based state budget does not fit into Estonia's constitutional framework as it comes from countries with a two-party system, and in Estonia's system of government, costs have to be clearly spelled out in the law for everyone.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Government reduces subsidies used by sports clubs to pay coaches

19:49

Estonian national team midfielder Soomets signs for Dutch side Den Bosch

19:33

Ministry wants to train local authorities on development planning

19:13

Kersti Kaljulaid hires former office chief for EOK job

19:00

Estonian president approves 2025 state budget

18:43

Print edition of Pere ja Kodu magazine to be discontinued

18:20

Park area to be added to Tallinn's Petrooleumi tänav

17:40

Auditor general: Impossible to determine details of 2025 budget cuts today

17:02

Estonians Tormis Laine and Juhan Luik to compete in Alpine Skiing World Cup

16:27

Pope approves beatification of martyred Estonian archbishop Profittlich

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

17.12

Former Soviet nuclear missile base in Southern Estonia gets Christmas treatment

17.12

Prime minister: University will have to revisit its decision regarding Israel Updated

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

08:04

NATO jets intercept Russian bombers over Baltic in 'routine' response

17.12

EKA on Israel decision: We want to provide a safe working environment

12:48

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

17.12

Experts in Estonia cautious about Bitcoin surge

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo