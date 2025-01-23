X!

Prime minister appoints new secretary of state

Keit Kasemets and Kristen Michal.
Keit Kasemets and Kristen Michal.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Thursday signed an order appointing Keit Kasemets, secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, as the new secretary of state.

Michal announced he had signed the relevant order during the government's weekly press conference while commenting on an appeal by the Employers' Confederation.

"I share the view that the state must be streamlined. This means that we can review our activities, if only to ensure that free citizens and entrepreneurs can manage their affairs more easily. This is certainly something we can achieve. Employers, both as a union and individually, are good partners for us. And now, with a new secretary of state, whose appointment I signed today to take effect on February 1, we will begin this collaboration with entrepreneurs to carry out these reforms," Michal said.

Minister of Climate Yoko Alendar (Reform) and Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) have submitted a proposal to release Kasemets from current position on January 31 at his own initiative.

Kasemets will take up his new role on February 1, replacing Secretary of StateTaimar Peterkop will step down on January 31.

The secretary of state is appointed by the prime minister.

Editor: Helen Wright

