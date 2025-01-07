Peterkop quits, Keit Kasemets to become state secretary

Taimar Peterkop, who has served as Estonia's state secretary since December 2018, will step down from the position in February. Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced plans to propose Keit Kasemets as his successor.

Taimar Peterkop has informed me and the Government Office staff that he will be concluding his tenure here at the end of January," Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) announced. "I thank Taimar in advance for his work. His service has been statesmanlike, loyal to Estonia and impeccably honest. I hope his skills and experience will continue to serve the Estonian state and people for a long time to come," Michal said.

He added that the Government Office requires a leader and one will be in place at the start of February.

"When I became prime minister, Taimar informed me during our very first meeting that he planned to step down from the position and would assist in managing the transition, for which I am deeply grateful. However, it became clear that a new state secretary would be needed for the upcoming challenges. There have been several candidates considered in the meantime, but now that the timeline is set, I will first propose Keit Kasemets for the role," Michal stated.

According to Michal, Kasemets has held various senior public sector leadership roles in Estonia and international organizations for more than 20 years.

"I have previously written about the need for change in Estonia. My expectation for the new state secretary is not only to fulfill the duties of the position impartially and honestly but also to support the reforms being carried out by various government ministers. Coordination of activities critical to Estonia's security and economic growth will be a key priority," Michal added.

Taimar Peterkop described his six-year tenure as a period marked by crises.

"My special thanks go to the people of the Government Office. I've always felt confident facing challenges alongside them. We have been well-prepared for security crises and together we overcame Covid. As I have said before, I will step down after the completion of the Preparedness Act," Peterkop noted.

He promised to reveal his future plans at a later date.

Keit Kasemets did not respond to ERR's phone call on Tuesday afternoon.

ERR previously reported that in December, the Riigikogu passed a bill eliminating the requirement for a legal education for the position of state secretary. This change paved the way for Kasemets, the current secretary general of the Ministry of Climate and a political ally of the prime minister, to take the role, despite holding a master's degree in political science rather than law.

In June 2023, former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) proposed extending Peterkop's term as state secretary for another five years, a proposal he accepted. However, in August — shortly after the government changed — Peterkop told ERR that he did not intend to serve out his full second term.

Keit Kasemets has long been seen as the most likely successor. However, his lack of a legal degree had previously been an obstacle to his appointment. The legislative change removed that barrier.

Kasemets is currently not affiliated with any political party. His participation in recent coalition negotiations surprised many, as it was initially speculated that he might be appointed as the new climate minister. Although he did not receive a ministerial post, he is now set to become the new state secretary.

The legislative amendment sparked criticism from the opposition in the Riigikogu. During the third reading of the bill, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center) remarked that the amendment sets a precedent for a new political culture in which laws are changed to benefit specific individuals, thereby politicizing key state positions.

