State secretary criticizes draft climate law

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop has told the Ministry of Climate the draft bill for climate-proofing Estonia's economy has several shortcomings and inaccuracies that need to be addressed.

The Government Office's feedback on the Climate Resilient Economy Act found that the bill is not aligned with the targets agreed upon at the United Nations and European Union levels. This was particularly evident in terms of sectoral and interim goals, and it must be adjusted to comply with these objectives, it said.

Peterkop said both the UN's Paris Agreement and the EU's climate policy are based on data that shows the reduction must be swift to avoid catastrophic consequences. But the draft law does not explain why its own goals are so modest in comparison to the EU's, he said.

The draft bill's suggested goals mean Estonia will miss targets to reduce emissions and the Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF), the official said. This will end up costing the state.

For example, under the EU goals, Estonia must reduce emissions by 24 percent compared to its 2005 level, but the bill sets a target of 20 percent. The state would need to buy missing units from the emissions trading system to make up the shortfall.

The official was also skeptical of the LULUCF section which requires Estonia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or increase sequestration. There is no plan to reduce felling volumes and the main measure proposed is to increase the value-added processing of wood to three million cubic meters per year. This raises concerns about the feasibility of meeting the sector's goals, Peterkop said.

Additionally, it focuses on future technologies but excludes options that are currently available. These existing technologies are the main elements of the EU's climate policy, Peterkop noted. This is important as innovations may not progress at the expected pace, he added.

The state secretary said the law does not take into account the reduction of the use of biomass in heat production, which is an EU directive.

The draft does not clearly define from whom and in what way it is possible to demand the achievement of the set goals, Peterkop said. The state's obligations and consequences it faces for missing targets are not specified, he added.

These shortcomings need to be eliminated for the draft to function as a law, the official said.

The Government Office believes the bill will lead to a significant increase in bureaucracy and administrative burden, including from the point of view of strategic planning.

It emphasized that it contradicts the current government's priorities and does not take into account the need for budget cuts.

The Government Office asked the Ministry of Climate to review the full text of the draft and the accompanying explanatory memorandum in light of the rules on good legislative and regulatory practice.

If the revisions are taken into account, the draft will be approved, Peterkop said.

Keit Kasemets, secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, led the drafting of the bill. There is speculation he may replace Peterkop when his term as state secretary ends.

The ministry previously said the law would focus on "vigorous growth of clean energy production, preservation of nature and birth of new industries."

The draft has also been heavily criticized by employers, industry, and environmental organizations. Some have argued the law is harmful to business, while others say it is too weak.

The European Union has already tasked member states with achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and, by 2030, greenhouse gases should be at 55 percent of the 1990 level. But a new and more ambitious intermediate goal is also expected to be set, Peterkop wrote when commenting on the draft. The European Commission wants 90 percent of greenhouse gases reduced by 2040.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!