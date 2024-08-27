Email sent by University of Tartu hints at possible reinstatement of tuition

Some students enrolled in teacher education programs at the University of Tartu (TÜ) received an erroneous email at the start of the academic year that gave the impression that their studies may no longer be tuition-free following the current academic year.

"Tuition-free studies apply for the 2025/[26] academic year, however whether they will continue to in the future is not known/decided at this time," wrote Mari Pärn, academic affairs specialist at TÜ's Institute of Education, wrote in an email sent to students.

Commenting on the email received by students, Pärn said that she wrote it in light of the current situation, where the university has not yet made a decision regarding the upcoming academic years and whether studies will remain free or become paid.

"A lot here depends on the government's decisions too," she wrote. "Thus, based on the current situation, we can tell students that the upcoming academic year will be free, but that no decisions have been made for the rest."

TÜ Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Aune Valk told ERR that both emails were a mistake.

She confirmed that students already enrolled in tuition-free spots cannot have them converted into paid spots halfway through their studies, even if such a decision were made by the government.

"This apparently refers to the exception applying to teacher education regarding fees for missing credits, extending studies and repeating courses," Valk explained.

For instance, the university does not limit tuition-free studies when enrolling in a teacher education curriculum for the third or greater time at the same level of higher education.

According to the vice rector, the confusion was likely caused by the wrong wording and lack of preface to the topic.

To prevent any further confusion, a new email will be sent to students enrolled in teacher education programs at TÜ.

