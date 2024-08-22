Education ministry opts for partly paid adult vocational education

The Ministry of Education plans to introduce partial tuition fees for adult vocational training starting from the 2025 academic year. Vocational training would become fee-based for those who completed the same level of vocational education less than five years ago, as well as for those who graduated from university less than ten years ago.

In the previous academic year, over 90 percent of students pursuing vocational education were older than 19, and more than 60 percent were older than 25. Additionally, a quarter of vocational students already held a higher education degree.

According to Triin Laasi-Õige, head of the Ministry of Education's vocational education and skills policy department, the proposed regulation would not apply to all adult learners.

"We are not addressing adults as learners in general, but rather focusing on specific criteria," Laasi-Õige explained to ERR. "This includes situations like serial learning or moving to a lower level after obtaining higher education, where we believe there should be a certain time gap. We are also addressing the learning behavior of the student."

Laasi-Õige noted that the goals of adult applicants for vocational training vary. While many seek a career change, others simply want to acquire new practical skills.

Over the years, certain fields of study have emerged where graduates have low employment rates.

"These fields often attract nearly 100 percent adult learners," Laasi-Õige said. "Examples include handicrafts, horticulture, tailoring, environmental studies and guiding. When we look at the professional application of these fields, the employment rates, according to official statistics, are still very low."

Siim Krusell, a senior analyst at the OSKA qualifications authority, pointed out that adult vocational students generally show more interest in their studies compared to those under 18.

"It is another question whether this interest translates into professional employment later on, or whether it remains a skill used, for example, as a hobby," Krusell remarked.

"There are various reasons why someone might not pursue employment in their field of study. For some, the goal from the start might be to engage in the subject as a hobby. On the other hand, someone might begin with the intention of applying their skills professionally, only to find that there isn't sufficient demand in the economy," Krusell added.

The Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center is one of Estonia's largest vocational institutions. According to the school's director of studies, Kristi Aron, more than half of this summer's applicants were adults.

"We received 1,201 applications from adults this year, compared to 1,191 last year. In total, we had 1,800 first-priority applicants, meaning that over 60 percent of our applicants are adult students," Aron said.

