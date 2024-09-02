National airline Nordica still hasn't filed its annual report

The Estonian national airline operating under the Nordica brand, Nordic Aviation Group, failed to submit its financial results for the previous year to the business register by the June 30 deadline. The company had promised to submit the report by the end of August, but as of the morning of September 2, the commercial register still indicates that the report has not been filed.

Nordica's fiscal year ends on December 31, and since the annual financial report must be submitted within six months after the fiscal year ends, the deadline was the end of June. However, the state-owned company did not submit the report by this date.

Nordica's shares are owned by the Ministry of Climate, whose spokesperson, Martin-Erich Torjus, told ERR that Nordica itself would be providing comments regarding the delayed report. In early August, Nordica's Head of Sustainability Nataly Dubbelman told ERR that the company regrets the delay but is working with auditors to finalize the report and would submit it by the end of August.

As of the morning of September 2, however, the commercial register still shows the note "Not submitted (deadline 30.06.2024)" regarding Nordica's annual financial report.

--

