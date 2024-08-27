Nordica losses for first half of 2024 over €8 million

News
Jet in Nordica livery taking off from Tallinn Airport (TLL).
Jet in Nordica livery taking off from Tallinn Airport (TLL). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian state-owned airline Nordica has yet to submit its annual financial report for the last fiscal year, even though the deadline was nearly two months ago, on June 30.

The company has already reported net losses of €8.2 million for the first half of this year.

Nordic Aviation Group's (NAG) consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024 also show revenues totaling approximately €43.2 million.

For comparison, NAG reported net losses of €7.6 million for the first half of 2023 and revenues of €54.9 million over that same period.

As of the end of June this year, The group's total assets amounted to €63.2 million at the end of this June, €13 million down on the same time in 2023.

Shareholder equity stood at €4.8 million, down from €23.7 million in 2023.

As noted Nordica still has not submitted the previous fiscal year's financial report, a report which companies are required to file within six months of their fiscal year-end.

For Nordica, the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, hence the report being due by the end of June.

What is known is that Nordica incurred a loss of €11.9 million during the first nine months of 2023, and its revenues grew to €85.5 million during that time.

Nordica's shares belong to the Ministry of Climate, whose spokesperson, Martin-Erich Torjus, told ERR that Nordica itself will be commenting on the delay in submitting the report.

At the beginning of August, Nordica's sustainability manager, Nataly Dubbelman, expressed regret over the delays and said that the company is working with the auditors to finalize the report, which they expect to submit by the end of this month.

Due to the delay, the Commercial Register issued a penalty warning to Nordica on July 7, 2024, then set a new deadline of August 6 for the report's submission. After that deadline was missed, another penalty notice was issued, on August 13.

Companies late with their financial reports are marked in red text by the Commercial Register. However, the red mark next to Nordica's name disappeared last week, despite the report still being missing.

Heilika Kutsch, Head of Public Relations at the Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK), said that supervisory proceedings into Nordica are ongoing. She said that there had been a technical issue late last week affecting the e-Business Register portal, which caused the submission status of some companies to be displayed incorrectly.

This issue was reportedly resolved by 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Nordica operates aircraft owned by the state-owned concern Transpordi Varahaldus.

In early July, Transpordi Varahaldus announced its financial results for the preceding fiscal year, reporting a loss of €10 million, largely the result of asset write-downs caused by Nordica's financial difficulties.

The climate ministry at the start of this year unsuccessfully tried to privatize Nordica.

Back in 2022, the airline reported a profit of €1.5 million on revenues of €90.6 million.

Nordica's subsidiaries include Regional Jet, operating under the Xfly brand, and Nordic Aviation Advisory. These subsidiaries have also yet to submit their financial reports for the previous year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

SEB forecast: Estonian economy to grow by 2.5 percent next year

14:54

Foreign minister: Estonia closely following reports of drone in Polish airspace

14:48

RKAS announces winning solution for Tallinn's new police quarter

14:41

Finance ministry forecast: Growth to return next year but inflation to rise Updated

14:16

Authority to investigate competitive situation in waste collection

13:52

Estonian diplomat appointed EEAS' managing director for Europe

13:12

18-year-old Estonian Hanna Lisette Aabna picked for WRC driver development program

12:43

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

12:41

Tõnis Saarts: Timely distancing from Russia brough the Baltics success

12:07

Tsahkna: No conflict of interest with IT association and minister foreign trips

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

25.08

Exhibition hall at former USSR submarine base collapses into sea

26.08

August-related superstitions in Estonia stubborn to fade

26.08

Chairman: SDE has three alternatives to raising salary tax

26.08

Estonian number one Hein looks for positives after loss to Real Madrid

26.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival: The local-international balancing act fighting old mindsets

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo