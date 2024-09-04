Tartu University Hospital opposes ministry funding cuts

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
The Tartu University Hospital, and the University of Tartu itself, both oppose a Ministry of Education and Research plan to wrap up a subsidy of over €800,000 currently used to fund practical medical training at that hospital.

The cut would come as a part of the austerity measures imposed on all ministries, and would be compensated for via general higher education funding.

Tartu University Hospital is the only medical facility in Estonia legally required to provide clinical training to medical students.

It serves as the first place where students don the white coats and stethoscopes.

In light of the stated need for budget cuts, the ministry is considering consolidating all higher education subsidies into a general higher education funding pool.

Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "We are proposing including this expense in the operational support budget, as by eliminating it as a separate line item, the cuts made to Tartu University's operational support would be significantly less."

"This is now Tartu university's decision on allocating these proportions, and deciding how much goes toward funding the hospital's specific activities," the minister went on.

The university, however, argues that state funding for clinical education should remain as a distinct budget line.

University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser said: "The hospital's board understands the need for cuts but stresses that this is the only targeted funding the state provides to fulfill a legally mandated task."

"I think it is symbolically important that this funding be visible."

"This not just about education, but also research, which the hospital is currently engaged in without receiving any support," Asser added.

Tartu University Hospital board chair Priit Perens noted that the hospital is the only one in the country whose core activities, by statute, include both treatment and education, as well as research.

"If this line item disappears, it will be relatively difficult to reinstate it, but the fact is that we incur costs related to organizing educational activities and the physical environment," Perens said

Each year, around 1,000 medical students gain practical experience at the Tartu University Hospital, whose associated costs are €2 million-€3 million annually.

More than half of these expenses are covered by the university and the hospital themselves, with the Ministry of Education and Research currently contributing €842,000 from its own budget, as an operational grant.

The education ministry's budget cuts are set to amount to nearly €80 million over the next three years.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Jane Saluorg

