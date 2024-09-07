Weekend in Estonia to stay warm and dry, nights can be cooler

A high-pressure system over western Russia has been keeping the skies clear and the weather dry for some days now, with the summery conditions set to continue into the new week.

From Wednesday, a low pressure area will influence conditions more and bring showers and stronger winds, though ambient temperatures will still be quite warm for the time of year.

Nighttimes will be chillier though temperatures will fluctuate greatly. Saturday daytime temperatures are set to rise to around 25 degrees.

Friday night was clear and clam, but saw a wide range in temperatures: As low as 5 degrees in places in the east of the country, but up to 18 degrees over Saaremaa.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Saturday, September 7, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday morning has dawned clear again, and while temperatures on the islands remain much as they were during the night, it has been warming up on the mainland, to around 13 degrees in Tallinn and 15 degrees in Pärnu.

Daytime weather map, September 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The daytime will bring a little more cloud, particularly in the northeast, and ambient temperatures of up to 26 degrees or more. Saaremaa, from having been the warmest area overnight, will see the coolest temperatures, of around 20 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Sunday, September 8, to Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the weekend is to remain dry and warm, and temperatures of up to 25 degrees will be seen into midweek.

Clearer nights will be chillier, with the mercury dropping below the 10 degree-mark, however, but there will be a convergence of nighttime and daytime values from Wednesday: Around 14 degrees on average Tuesday night, and 20 degrees the following daytime.

The approach of a low-pressure system that will likely bring showers and cooler air by Wednesday will also be accompanied by southeasterlies, which will pick up around that time.

The nights are drawing in in any case. While sunset on Saturday is at 8.04 p.m., on Wednesday it will be at 7.52 p.m. Similarly, dawn on Saturday was 6.41, but will arrive 10 minutes later come Wednesday (Tallinn times).

