Prisma, Maxima kick-off supermarket 'slogan wars,' others follow suit

Despite soaring inflation and record prices for many, often basic shopping items, supermarkets in Estonia have been able to engage in a "war" of words, or rather advertising taglines, Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports .

Whether Prisma, which seemed to start the tit-for-tat, Alo Raun writes in the EPL piece, ultimately won out, or if instead the campaign backfired, is up to the reader to decide.

First of all, the Prisma chain launched an ad with the tagline "Miks me lihtsalt Prismas ei käi" ("Why don't we simply go to Prisma?"), only for competitor Maxima to place an ad immediately above Prisma's on a billboard outside the Kristiine keskus mall in Tallinn, with the tagline "Sest me käime Maximas" ("Because we go to Maxima").

Price of milk in an Estonian Maxima supermarket. Source: Kai Vare / ERR

Not to be left out, next Rimi jumped on board, announcing "Meie tuleme ise sinu juurde" ("We will come to you"), referring to home deliveries.

Barbora, which itself exclusively deals in home deliveries and is a part of the same group as Maxima, obviously took note, and in its slogan said people did not need to wait until the next day for their consignment "Sest Barbora juba käis ja viis ära!" ("Because Barbora has already been and brought it").

Rimi supermarket in Haabersti. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Next, the Grossi chain chimed in with the lengthiest catchphrase seen yet: "Õnneks ei pea sa autot ootama jääma, sest Grossi Toidukaubad on su kodu lähedal kohe olemas - ja lisaks on just meil odavaim ostukorv!" ("Fortunately you don't have to wait for a [delivery] vehicle, because Grossi Toidukaubad is near to your home – and additionally we have the cheapest shopping basket!").

Lidl and R-Kiosk couldn't resist getting on board either, with the former stating that the "Price champion is following the game."

Lidl in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

After all this had gone on, Coop's message was: "Seni, kuni konkurendid omavahel vaidlesid, käis kohalik juba Coopis ära" ("While the competition was arguing among themselves, locals had already been to Coop").

The newly built Häädemeeste Konsum, or Coop store. June 17, 2024. Source: Coop Kilingi-Nõmme

So far, nothing has been reported from the other major supermarket chain, Selver, though Raun wrote that other stores in other sectors seemed to be getting in on the action with some of their campaigns too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!